House site pattas distributed to TTD staff

Tirupati: MLA and TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy categorically said that there will be no laxity regarding taking up Hindu Sanatana Dharma activities and employees welfare measures in a big way.

Along with EO AV Dharma Reddy, Bhumana distributed house site documents to employees, at a programme at Mahati auditorium in Tirupati on Thursday.

Bhumana said that he was happy to give house site documents to thousands of employees, describing it as a momentous day to complete the task that began during his first stint as TTD Chairman 17 years ago. He recalled his discussions with the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and which was announced by the CM in 2009 on the same platform.

Recalling that he was a student of TTD educational institutions from 6th standard to degree, the MLA said that he was glad that the decades old dream of TTD employees has been achieved through the goodwill of the former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to give house sites free of cost to all the TTD employees, but it is not viable as per law. ''The sites are now given at a nominal cost to the employees and in next month house sites will be given to the retired employees also.

He complimented TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, Tirupati district Collector Venkataramana Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam and others for taking the project further and making it real for employees. He informed that the Collector had given 350 acres near Pagali and the EO approved a grant of Rs 85 crore at a board meeting held on December 26 towards land cost. He also informed that CM Jagan was responsible for hiking the salaries of sanitation workers to Rs 5,000 and that of Potu workers to Rs 10,000.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy highlighted the entire process of house sites procurement from the government and its development. He said land value at Vadamalapeta was around Rs 40 lakh and 350 acres at Pagali was purchased for Rs 250 crore. The next phase of house site distribution will be conducted in the next 15 days at the same auditorium, he added.

On behalf of the TTD employees, PRO Dr T Ravi and others thanked the TTD Chairman and the EO for allotting house sites.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and others were present.