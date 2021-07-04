Housing For All: 1,22,000 beneficiaries selected in Guntur district

Guntur: Collector Vivek Yadav said that the district administration has sanctioned 1,22,000 houses under Housing for All scheme. He along with MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi participated in the houses grounding mela at Pedaparimi village under Thullur mandal of Guntur district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the housing beneficiaries will set the foundation stones for the construction of houses in July first week. He further said that they have targeted to ground 60,000 houses in the mega housing grounding mela, out of which on Saturday they have set the foundations for the construction of 14,000 houses.

He said that on the completion of 95% of the houses, the Centre will sanction some more houses. MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi said that about 15 lakh houses will be grounded in the mega grounding mela in the State and added that every beneficiary will get Rs 10 lakh worth housing property.

She said that the government will give Rs 1.8 lakh subsidy and supply sand, iron, and cement at concessional rate to the beneficiaries.

She urged the beneficiaries to come forward for the construction of houses and avail the benefits provided by the government.

Guntur Revenue Divisional Officer S Bhaskara Reddy, Tadikonda Assembly constituency special officer Bhaskar Naidu, Tadikonda tahsildar Sanjiva Kumari were among those who participated.