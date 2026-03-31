Naidupeta (Tirupati District): Marking another phase in the State’s mass housing programme, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday handed over newly built homes to beneficiaries in at Pudur village in Naidupeta mandal of the Sullurupeta constituency and reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to ensure that every eligible poor family owns a permanent house within the next five years.

During the event, Naidu inaugurated a TIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation) housing complex, distributed house keys to beneficiaries, and joined families during mass housewarming ceremonies. Ministers P Narayana, Anagani Satya Prasad, and Kolusu Parthasarathy, along with public representatives and officials, were present. More than 2.5 lakh houses were distributed to the beneficiaries across the state during the day.

Addressing the local gathering later, Naidu said the State government has prepared a clear roadmap to achieve universal housing coverage by 2029 through phased construction and completion of pending housing projects. He described secure housing for all as a major priority of the administration, aimed at improving the living standards of economically weaker sections.





Nearly 5.5 lakh houses were completed and distributed over the last 21 months. Another 4.5 lakh units are in the pipeline. To meet the target of housing for all by 2029, more than 17 lakh additional houses will be built. Around two lakh houses are expected to be completed by June this year and another 1.6 lakh by September. The state government will also continue allotting free house sites to eligible beneficiaries.

Calling the programme an important welfare milestone, Naidu noted that this was the second large-scale distribution of houses within 21 months of the NDA coalition coming to power. The TIDCO housing complexes have been constructed in G+3 apartment formats and are equipped with modern amenities.

Officials said the layouts include parks, walking tracks, and internal road networks designed to match private residential communities. Supporting infrastructure such as anganwadi centres, schools, street lighting, drainage systems, cement concrete roads, and door-to-door garbage collection facilities has also been provided.

Recalling earlier housing initiatives, Naidu referred to the vision of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, stating that providing permanent homes for the poor has long been a guiding principle of governance in the State. He said that between 2014 and 2019, about 8.19 lakh houses were constructed and handed over.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous government, alleging that housing projects had slowed down due to weak administration and cancellation of several works. He claimed only 6.5 lakh houses were completed over five years earlier and alleged misuse of funds meant for housing schemes. According to him, amounts collected from certain TIDCO beneficiaries are now being refunded.

Apart from housing, the Chief Minister said, the government is planning to introduce piped gas supply in the future. He added that the Jal Jeevan Mission has been extended until 2028 to ensure piped water connection to every household. Encouraging renewable energy adoption, Naidu said households installing solar panels would receive free electricity benefits, including power supply for agricultural pump sets. He also announced plans to establish an autonomous shipyard and promised enhanced financial assistance for fishermen during fishing ban periods. Assuring support to local fishermen, Naidu said strict surveillance would be enforced to prevent neighbouring states’ fishermen from entering Andhra Pradesh waters. Two special patrol boats have been sanctioned for the Nellore coast, and district collectors of Nellore and Tirupati have been directed to protect the interests of local fishing communities.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to resolve complaints related to registration services in Naidupeta and announced that surprise inspections would begin across the State from April.