  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Housing programme going on at a snail's pace: APCC chief Narreddy Thulasi Reddy

Housing programme going on at a snails pace: APCC chief Narreddy Thulasi Reddy
x

APCC working president Dr N Thulasi Reddy inspecting the housing site in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Dr Narreddy Thulasi Reddy expressed concern over the slow pace of housing during the YSRCP administration in the State in general and in the capital city region in particular.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Dr Narreddy Thulasi Reddy expressed concern over the slow pace of housing during the YSRCP administration in the State in general and in the capital city region in particular.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the PCC working president recalled that the Congress government constructed 60 lakh houses between 2004 and 2014 in the combined Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP government, though it had sanctioned 28.30 lakh houses, not even three houses were built during the last three years, he pointed out. Citing reasons, the senior Congress leader said that unit cost is low and the bill were not paid in time

and sand shortage and lack of infrastructure facilities were the main reasons.

He demanded increase in the unit cost from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh, supply of sand and provision of infrastructure facilities and payment of bills in time for the speedy completion of the houses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X