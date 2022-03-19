Housing programme going on at a snail's pace: APCC chief Narreddy Thulasi Reddy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Dr Narreddy Thulasi Reddy expressed concern over the slow pace of housing during the YSRCP administration in the State in general and in the capital city region in particular.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the PCC working president recalled that the Congress government constructed 60 lakh houses between 2004 and 2014 in the combined Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP government, though it had sanctioned 28.30 lakh houses, not even three houses were built during the last three years, he pointed out. Citing reasons, the senior Congress leader said that unit cost is low and the bill were not paid in time

and sand shortage and lack of infrastructure facilities were the main reasons.

He demanded increase in the unit cost from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh, supply of sand and provision of infrastructure facilities and payment of bills in time for the speedy completion of the houses.