How justified is hill palace?

Does Vizag require the most opulent jaw-dropping hill palace? Is it ethically and morally correct? The Hans India talks to the common people to know their views.





Building such a lavish palace by the previous government was unforgivable. When the state finances are in a bad shape and state is relying completely on debts, how can any government even think of such unnecessary expenditure? Instead, they might have spent that amount on the Polavaram project. Stringent action is required on all those responsible including officials for such wastage and all that money must be recovered from them.



- A Manjunath, Chamber of Commerce, Tirupati





The previous government spent Rs 500 crore public money for their luxury life which is very unfortunate. Any CM or PM never wants such lavish palaces for their stay and it was surprising how the former CM Jagan is very fond of such things. Even the kings during the era of kingdoms would have never thought of such a bathtub, commode, bed, etc., What is most shocking is the role of officials in this ethically and morally illegal construction.



- K Giridhar Reddy, private employee, Tirupati





The former CM felt that one cent land is enough for poor people housing while he was building a palace for himself with on a ground which is equal to two foot ball grounds costing Rs 500 crore. Still he claims himself as the champion of the poor. The present government should take an appropriate decision to make proper use of it and get revenue from that building. Already the beauty of Rushikonda is damaged which has to be protected at least now.

- A Dandapani, electrician, Tirupati









Though the entire construction was started and finished in a surreptitious manner amid environmental litigations, once it is completed it is better to utilise it in a positive way. I feel that by effecting some changes to the main block in the structure, the structure can be turned into a futuristic science centre for students along with an observatory and a planetarium.



Other blocks can be used for VVIP tourism and hosting conferences.

- Siddhartha Maturi, businessman, Rajamahendravaram









Splurge of public money is a grave offence. It is nothing but irresponsible behavior of the ruling party towards public funds. The previous government spent huge money on the useless things like building such a lavish palace in Visakhapatnam. While the government should initiate appropriate action against politicians and officials involved in it, public should banish such irresponsible leaders for ever from public life.



- Dr V Gowri Sankar, lecturer, Vizianagaram

