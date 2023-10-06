How many seats Jana Sena will take, asks Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP state general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that posing as a saviour, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan himself stated that TDP got weakened and he (Pawan) came out from NDA to extend support it at the critical juncture. He said that Pawan in a recent public meeting stated that TDP’s experience and Jana Sena’s youth force are necessary at present for defeating Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at party central office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that now the Jana Sena has to clarify on how many seats it would contest as Pawan gave a hint on taking over of TDP.

Denying reports that the Chief Minister would apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he said that Naidu was jailed as per the court orders in skill development scam and there was no need for the CM to meet Prime Minister on the issue.

He said that CM official visit to Delhi was meant for attending a meeting and to get pending funds by meeting some Union ministers. Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy had been continuing cordial relations with Centre, he said that the TDP leaders were resorting to baseless allegations. He alleged that TDP leaders were using children also for false propaganda over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu referring to the incident of a boy making speeches at gatherings against Naidu’s arrest.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu’s former personal secretary Pendyala Srinivas and Lokesh’s close associate Kilari Rajesh escaped to US when CID officials issued notice to question them skill development case.

When I-T officials issued notice, both the persons revealed that the scam money was diverted to Chandrababu’s men. If Chandrababu is clean with no connection with the scam, both these persons can come back and depose before CID over innocence of Chandrababu, he said.

Reacting to remand of Chandrababu, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the advocates of Chandrababu are trying to raise technical issues of Section 17 A as Chandrababu was arrested with concrete evidence in skill development scam and there is no scope for argument in the case.