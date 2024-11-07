HPCL lauded for promoting green cover in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Sampath Kumar highlighted significant efforts taken up by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited-Visakh Refinery for contributing to increased green cover and aiding in controlling pollution in Visakhapatnam.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner along with HPCL executive director Ranganathan Ramakrishnan launched a massive plantation programme of 26,500 saplings at the zone-2 Mudasarlova Garbage Transfer Station.

The HPCL took up the plantation drive as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

On the occasion, the Commissioner mentioned that HPCL’s efforts in pollution control by planting saplings in various areas would not only help bring down pollution but also involve the community in conserving the environment.

As part of the initiative, Sampath Kumar and Ranganathan Ramakrishnan planted saplings at the Mudasarlova Garbage Transfer Station with plans to develop it into a green space. GVMC Additional Commissioner R Somanarayana was directed to oversee the facilitation of the green belt.

Sharing his views, Ranganathan Ramakrishnan reiterated HPCL’s readiness to contribute to the development of Visakhapatnam and pollution control efforts. The event was attended by GVMC chief engineer P Shiva Prasad Raju, supervising engineer Govind Rao, chief medical officer Naresh Kumar, among others.