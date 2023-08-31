HSL completes emergency repairs of Great Eastern Shipping vessel

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has successfully completed emergency repairs of the vessel MV Jag Radha belonging to Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd., Mumbai.

The vessel with dimensions 189.99-mt X 32.26-mt, a DWT of 58,133 tonnes suffered extensive damage to the hatch covers and hydraulic operating system while discharging the cargo at Kattupalli Port.

The vessel arrived at HSL on August 26 and all projected repairs were completed on a war footing, catering to the satisfaction of class surveyors.

During the course of repairs, the structural damages were repaired, hydraulic system checked, hydraulic cylinders brought ashore, overhauled and defective parts such as seals, bearings and barrels renewed.

In addition, new units replaced damaged RAM cylinder pins. Further, to ensure integrity and water tightness of the hatch covers, retaining channels and rubber packing have been renewed.

After completing the repair works, hatch covers were aligned and tested for their structural integrity, water tightness and smooth operation. The entire exercise was completed in five and the vessel was given clearance for sailing by August 31.