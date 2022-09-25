Huge arrangements in place to welcome Dy Speaker

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram city is completely covered with hoardings, flexis and welcome arches as the followers of newly-elected Deputy Speaker of Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy are making huge arrangements ahead of his first visit to his home town after assuming office on September 19. Tens of cars hundreds of motorcycles are going to be used for procession. Even a helicopter will be be used to shower petals from the sky.

Veerabhadra Swamy is arriving to his constituency Vizianagaram on Sunday, September 25, after being unanimously elected Deputy Speaker. All the MPTC members and sarpanches in Vizianagaram mandal, corporators of the municipal corporation and leaders who are in nominated posts have been ordered to take part in the arrangements for welcoming him. All the junctions are decorated with huge cut-outs of the Deputy Speaker. A grand event will start at Chelluru village on the outskirts of the city. From there a huge procession will start that will include various traditional cultural events like Tappedagullu, Puliveshalu, Kango dance.

"We are very happy to see our leader in a respectable position. It's our responsibility to receive him in a grand way. We, all the corporators, are taking part in this event with great pleasure," said K Rajeswara Rao, chairman of standing council, Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation.