Three killed, over 10 injured in Cruiser–truck collision

Gadag, : A tragic road accident claimed three lives on the spot and left more than ten people seriously injured after a Cruiser vehicle collided head-on with a truck near Jigloor Cross in Ron taluk of Gadag district on Thursday morning.

The victims were daily wage labourers from Shivaji Nagar in Gajendragad who were travelling in the Cruiser vehicle towards Ron for work. According to preliminary reports, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the Cruiser, resulting in a devastating collision. The impact was so severe that the Cruiser vehicle was completely mangled, trapping several passengers inside.

Local residents rushed to the accident site and helped in rescue operations. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Three persons died on the spot due to the intensity of the crash, while the condition of a few others remains critical. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

Ron police arrived at the scene soon after receiving information and conducted an inspection. Gadag Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadeesh also visited the spot to assess the situation and supervise further proceedings. A case has been registered against the truck driver, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The injured have been admitted to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. At least six labourers have reportedly suffered fractures to their hands and legs. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the hospital as relatives gathered in distress after learning about the accident.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that overspeeding and negligent driving by the truck driver may have led to the accident. Residents of the area have pointed out that the Jigloor Cross stretch has witnessed several accidents in the past and demanded stricter road safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.