Huge crowds throng public grievance forum in Nellore

Nellore : The Tikkana Pranganam located in Nellore Collectorate on Monday witnessed large number of petitioners thronging to submit petitions during the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS).

District Collector O Anand, Joint Collector Karthik, ZP CEO Vidya Rama, DWMA PD Ganga Bhavani and DPO Sridhar Reddy took the representations from the public. Most of the petitions were reportedly related to revenue issues like land encroachment, pattardar pass books, multiple land registrations, land survey, pensions, new ration cards, allocation of house sites etc and the officials diverted them to the departments concerned.

According to official sources, as many as 202 petitions of revenue, 51 related to police department, 33 of municipal department, 31 of survey, and 35 related to panchayat raj department have been submitted.

In the wake of the government made it mandatory to dispose the petitions received during PGRS in a time-bound and highly transparent manner, the officials were going through every petition keenly and enquiring with the heads of departments concerned.

Namami Ganga State convener Midathala Ramesh submitted a representation to Joint Collector Karthik, appealing him to complete the pending irrigation projects Somasila Reservoir, modernisation of Sarvepalle and Kanigiri reservoirs, widening of Sarvepalle canal, Kandaleru, Somasila flood canals for farmers’ benefit.

Asserting that the government is giving top priority to petitions’ disposal received during PGRS, Collector Anand directed the officials concerned to solve them within the stipulated time.