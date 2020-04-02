Huge donations flood to Andhra Pradesh CMRF to tackle coronavirus

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the donations are flooding to the chief minister relief fund in Andhra Pradesh. Many companies, businessmen and other organisations have already announced their contribution to the state to tackle coronavirus. Apart from business people and celebrities, the government employees have also contributed to the CMRF.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has handover the cheque of amount Rs 200.11 crore to donated by employees belonging to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and mining departments to chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

However, it is reported that the highest donation was of Rs 187 crore from the mining department, followed by Rs 10.62 crore from APMDC, Rs 56 lakh from employees of Mines and Geology, 1.50 crore from Employment Guarantee and Watershed employees and Rs.50 lakh from SERP employees respectively.