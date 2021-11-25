Huge explosion rocks Kovur

Nellore: Kovur Mandal headquarters which faced the flood fury, has freshly witnessed a huge explosion on Wednesday night after 9.30 pm that caused panic among local population.

The loud sound was even experienced by nearby areas within 4-5 km with sudden jerk and electricity flickering for some seconds.

Electric poles and transformers in the area were damaged and power was interrupted in the entire town. Majority buildings and apartments received damages to walls, glass doors and other fragile material.

Local population found that sound came from the burial yard situated behind Mythili theatre and it spread the vibrations even up to nearby habitations and villages.

Police and fire officials rushed to the spot and began investigation. They prevented the locals from entering the place, Dog and bomb squads have been deployed.

Though the power has been restored in the town, still the surrounding areas were filled with debris and smoke.