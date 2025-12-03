huge progress in plastic & aesthetic surgery

Nellore: Nellore Medicover Hospital Clinical Director & Sr Consultant Plastic Surgeon Dr A V Reddy stated that there has been progress in the field of plastic surgery since the 21st century.

Dr A V Reddy said that alloplastic implants made of materials like silicone, titanium, polyethylene are used to correct facial structure, correct facial-jaw bones, change the shape of the nose, as well as improve the shape of the chest. Breast implants have also become crucial for breast reconstruction in women who have undergone mastectomy due to cancer.

Complex surgeries require day-care or short-term hospital stay.

Rhinoplasty, facelift, eyelid surgery, jaw correction, lipo liposuction; abdominoplasty surgeries are useful in improving the shape and reducing the effects of age.

For the problem of gynecomastia in men, young men are more inclined to undergo surgery due to psychological stress. Especially, since all these surgeries can cause hidden scars, many people are interested in getting these treatments secretly.

modern plastic & aesthetic surgeries are now available even in district level centers with the highest quality, low cost and better facilities.