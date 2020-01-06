Huge public participate in save Amaravati marathon walk

Amaravati: Thousands of people have voluntarily participated in the "Save Amaravati Marathon Walk", being organized by the farmers.

The capital region farmers and the public have launched the long march from Thullur to Mandadam, to a distance of around 10 km, on Monday. They have been protesting against the proposal of three capitals. Farmers demanding the state government to withdraw the three capitals proposal and construct the Amaravati as the only capital for state.

The protest witnessed huge participation of emotionally attached people. The protestors have been raising slogans against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ruling YSR Congress Party. They gave slogans like, "Save Amaravati, Save Andhra Pradesh".

The marathon long walk is going through the villages including Thullur, Rayapudi, Modugulanka Palem, Velagapudi, Malkapuram and then reach the final destination at Mandadam. It ends very near to the AP Secretariat.

Puvvada Sudhakar, member, Rajadhani Parirakshana Samitha and also member JAC, stated that they have been created by the state government by violating the agreement. The AP government and AP CRDA took the lands from the farmers by entering into an agreement that the capital will be developed in these lands and the developed plots to be given to the farmers who gave their lands under Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

Chanumolu Rama Rao, farmer at Borupalem, who is also YSRCP leader stated that there was no need to rethink about the capital city. He has also been fighting against the government.

Damineni Srinivasa Rao, member of the Rajadhani Parirakshana Samitha and stated that the public from all walks of life has participated in the protest. Farmers, women, children and others participated.

Srinivasa Rao said that the government has been going against the interests of the public. He opposed the review of the Amaravati capital by the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).