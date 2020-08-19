Hull Artificers pass out from INS Vishwakarma

Visakhapatnam: The passing-out parade of 48 Hull Artificer (HA) apprentices comprising 42 Indian Navy HA sailors, five Coast Guard Yantriks and a police constable from Mauritius was conducted at INS Vishwakarma on Wednesday.



The passing-out-parade reviewed by Commodore Nagesh, Commanding Officer, INS Vishwakarma, marked the completion of two-and-a-half-year-long professional ab-initio training that comprised both theoretical and practical sessions on various Hull systems and equipment.

Nitin Singh Chauhan, HA apprentice was awarded the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command Gold Medal for standing first in overall order of merit and Pawan Kumar Yadav HA apprentice was awarded Best in Academics. In addition, book prizes were awarded to other meritorious sailors during the ceremony.

The passing out sailors will shortly assume their appointments onboard frontline warships.