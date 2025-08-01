Human milk bank offering lifeline to fragile newborns

Tirupati: A silent revolution has been unfolding at the Government Maternity Hospital in Tirupati, one drop at a time. The Rotary Human Milk Bank, launched just over a year ago on April 3, 2024, has emerged as a vital support system for fragile newborns unable to receive their mother's milk, while simultaneously fostering greater public awareness about milk donation. This initiative holds particular significance as the theme for this year's World Breastfeeding Week (August 1 to 7) is 'Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems'.

Established with a generous Rs 30 lakh contribution from the Rotary Club of Tirupati, the bank's mission is clear: to ensure every infant receives safe, life-sustaining nourishment during their most vulnerable phase, irrespective of their mother's health. With approximately 1,200 deliveries annually at the hospital, the need for such a facility was evident. Many babies are born prematurely or face complications that hinder breastfeeding, often leading to reliance on formula or unprocessed milk, both of which carry potential health risks. "Breast milk is a divine gift for a newborn. It strengthens the baby's body and boosts immunity," explained Dr B Manohar, Head of Paediatrics at SV Medical College. "However, some mothers - such as those who have undergone premature delivery or had complications during childbirth - may not be able to produce sufficient milk. For such babies, the Human Milk Bank is a great help." The milk bank bridges this gap by collecting surplus milk from healthy, lactating mothers. This donated milk undergoes rigorous safety protocols: potential donors are screened for infections like HIV, Hepatitis B (HBsAg), and Hepatitis C (HCV), often during their admission for delivery.

"Mothers who are healthy and lactating in abundance can donate their excess milk. This milk is thoroughly tested, pasteurised, stored hygienically, and given to needy newborns. When you donate your milk, you may be saving a newborn’s life," Dr Manohar added.

K Bhuvaneswari, Manager of the milk bank, noted the efforts to sensitize mothers post-delivery on the importance of donation. While many mothers are willing, we still face resistance from their elders, especially in-laws, who discourage them, she said. Despite these challenges, awareness is clearly on the rise. From April to December 2024, 643 mothers donated milk, and an additional 459 mothers contributed from January 2025 to date.

One mother even garnered appreciation from the district collector for donating over 2,000 ml.

The Human Milk Bank provides approximately 30 ml of breast milk daily to each infant in need, particularly those admitted to the neonatal ICU. Its benefits have also extended to supporting children recovering from surgeries at the Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre. This facility has undeniably become a crucial component of neonatal care within the hospital, immensely benefiting numerous infants.

Beyond the recipients, mothers who donate also experience advantages. Experts suggest that breast milk donation helps regulate supply, prevents engorgement, and contributes to overall maternal well-being.