Human survival depends on trees: Minister Savita

Poranki (Krishna district): Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savita emphasised that human survival is only possible with trees. She announced that as part of the Harithandhra Pradesh initiative, one crore saplings are being planted across the State, with a target to achieve 50 per cent green cover by 2047. The Minister stressed that everyone is responsible for protecting the planted saplings and warned of strict action against those who remove trees.

Minister Savita planted saplings here and led locals in a pledge to commit to environmental protection and increasing greenery. She highlighted that environmental protection must start from every home. She called upon everyone to avoid plastic use and plant trees, emphasizing that human survival is only possible with green trees.

She stated that the coalition government has decided to prioritize the creation of Green Andhra Pradesh and environmental protection by significantly increasing green cover in the state. She mentioned that development is progressing rapidly in the state, with work on the capital Amaravati and the Polavaram project already underway. Simultaneously, high priority is being given to increasing green cover.

Minister Savita warned that strict action will be taken against those who remove trees along roadsides and canal banks. She emphasized that tree planting is everyone’s responsibility and called upon everyone to come forward to plant trees in front of every house and for auspicious occasions.

Savita highlighted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are giving high priority to tree planting, which provides oxygen to humans and maintains environmental balance. In contrast, she criticised former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that he acted in opposition to this. She expressed anger, alleging that Jagan, when traveling by air outside his palace, had ordered the removal of trees along roads.

Earlier, coalition leaders and workers accorded a grand welcome to Minister Savita upon her arrival in Poranki for the Vana Mahotsavam. Corporation chairmen Veeranki Gurumurthy and Eshwar, along with several TDP leaders, participated in the programme.