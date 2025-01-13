Humour keeps boredom at bay

Vijayawada : If there is humour in life, one would not experience the clouds of tragedy and boredom, said former director of All India Radio Munjuluri Krishna Kumari.

She participated in ‘Haasya Ratham’ programme where the latest humorous books authored by a group of writers were released at the 35th Book Festival here on Sunday. GRK-Polavarapu Cultural Association organised the programme.

The book by author SaSri with the title ‘Englishto Enta Panaina’ evoked laughter with the characters attempting to speak in English though they are not fluent.

‘Sanmana Vairagyam’ written by Ravella Srinivasa Rao narrates the farce of felicitations.

Mannam Sindhu Madhuri presented her book ‘Paiki Ekkalegani…Anni Nicchenale’ narrates how to use people as ladders to come up in life in a humorous way.

Molugu Kamalakanth in his book ‘Sanyasirao Bus Prayanam’ explains the incidents the Telugu teacher, who is obsessed with correcting the spoken language, faces during his bus journey.

Govindaraju Madhuri pokes fun at the retired employees who face problems after retirement in her book ‘Udyogam Viramiste Andariki Lokeve’.

Koccherlakota Venkata Subba Rao narrates the perils in creating humour and even enjoying it.