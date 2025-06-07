Hundi theft accused arrested, cash recovered

Rajamahendravaram: In a breakthrough in a series of temple hundi thefts, East Godavari district police arrested Parepalli Bobby of Anuru village in Thondangi mandal in Kakinada district. They recovered stolen cash Rs 95,030 from the accused.

The arrest was disclosed by Central Zone DSP K Ramesh Babu during a press briefing on Friday. Following the recent hundi thefts in East Godavari and Rajamahendravaram rural areas, district SP D Narasimha Kishore took the issue seriously and formed a special investigation team under the direction of Additional SP (Crimes) Arjun.

The team, led by III Town CI V Appa Rao, included SI V Appalaraju, HC T Lova Kumar, and PCs B Vijay Kumar, P Mahesh Kumar, K Pavan Kumar, and K Srinivas.

The DSP stated that the team successfully tracked down the suspect using both traditional investigation methods and technical surveillance. Based on credible information, the accused was intercepted during a vehicle check at Lingampeta. On noticing the police check, he attempted to flee by reversing his auto but was chased down and apprehended.

During questioning, the accused confessed to committing several temple hundi thefts. The police seized Rs 95,030 in cash, an auto used in the crimes, an electrical cutter used to break locks, and a mobile phone from his possession.

DSP Ramesh Babu revealed that the 25-year-old youth, who developed a habit of gambling and partying, was inspired by crime videos and movies on YouTube.

He rented an auto and roamed temple areas, stealing from hundis and cutting locks with an electrical cutter he had purchased specifically for this purpose. The DSP said that the accused admitted that he had planned to use the stolen money for a trip to Goa and had been saving it for that purpose.

The accused confessed to four temple offenses under the Rajamahendravaram III Town Police Station limits and one under the Korukonda Police Station. Additionally, pending cases against him exist at Tuni, Payakaraopeta, and Narsipatnam police stations.