Hunt for diamonds gathers steam in Pathikonda

Kurnool: A day after farmer from Chinna Jonnagiri in Thuggali mandal reportedly found a diamond worth Rs 1.25 crore in his farm land, the hunt for diamonds gained steam in Pathikonda constituency of Kurnool district. According to sources, the farmer found the precious stones in his field while clearing the weeds with two women coolies.

The precious stones were sold to a diamond merchant in Peravali. The merchant has purchased them for Rs 70,000 and Rs 40,000 each, according to a source.

The news of a farmer, who sold the diamonds for Rs 1.20 crore on Friday, spread like a wildfire in social media, TV channels and newspapers in the district. With this, people from faraway places including adjacent districts along with their kin and kith have migrated to Pathikonda constituency to test their fortune.

Generally people will visit Pathikonda after the start of rainy season as the precious stones surface due to soil erosion. But this year, people have arrived a bit earlier with the curiosity to find a diamond, said Kurva Anand Babu, a resident of Peravali village in Tuggali mandal.

Speaking to The Hans India, Anand Babu said the lands in Pathikonda constituency are red soil, some are smooth in nature and some others are filled with pebbles.

The precious stones are hidden deep down the soil. They will surface on two occasions, once while ploughing the land and the other during soil erosion. Presently, almost all farmers in the constituency are busy tilling the lands to sow seeds after the lashing of first rains.

This is one of the occasions for the diamonds to come out of the soil. The farmers and coolies that come to work will search for the precious stones besides working. People, students and others unable to stay at home due to lockdown are also flocking to the fields.

Anand Babu also said that after the start of rainy season, diamond merchants from Mumbai and Chennai would come down to Pathikonda to purchase diamonds.

They would return after the completion of rainy season. The merchants taking the advantage of people's innocence, would purchase at low price and sell them at higher prices, added Kurva Anand Babu.