Husband allegedly commits suicide after death of wife in Konaseema district

In a tragic incident, the husband committed suicide shortly after the death of his wife dur to illness in Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in the early hours of Sunday at Konkapalli in Amalapuram town. According to town in-charge CI Veerababu and locals, husband and wife Bonam Tulsilakshmi (45) and Srirama Vijaya Kumar (47) died within a few minutes at home in Konkapalli.

Vijaya Kumar, who is working as an ONGC sub-contractor, is facing financial problems recently. Wife Tulsi Lakshmi underwent a brain surgery less than three months ago and is suffering from illness. Both slept at home on Saturday night. Early in the morning, Tulsi Lakshmi was lying dead on the bed in the bedroom.

The death of his wife further created distress in him who was already suffering from financial problems. Due to this, he got upset and committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of his house. Their son Krishna is studying Inter in Vijayawada.

After hearing the news of the death of his parents, he came suddenly from Vijayawada. CI Veerababu said that the case is being investigated as per the complaint of Tulsi Lakshmi's father Govindu.