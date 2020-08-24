Husband dies of coronavirus, wife and children commits suicide by drinking sanitiser in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident that took place in Visakhapatnam, a family committed suicide near Daba Gardens after the family head dies of coronavirus. A local man, Tummala Ramesh Kumar, died at a private hospital due to Coronavirus. The wife and two daughters were frightened when they found out about the matter and were mentally upset. They immediately committed suicide by drinking sanitizer. Locals immediately rushed them to KGH Hospital and currently being treated at KGH.

The coronavirus epidemic has filled many families with such tragedy. The family is suffering mentally with the death of family head. A similar incident took place in West Godavari district where a family was devastated after being tested for coronavirus. The man who was the head of the family died of the coronavirus. His wife and two children jumped in Godavari. In addition, there have been two or three similar incidents across the state.

The State reported 7895 fresh COVID cases in the past 24 hours as of Sunday morning. The tally has gone up to 3,53,111 and the death toll increased to 3282. The number of active cases drastically increased and as of Sunday 260087 patients have been treated along with 7449 recoveries on Sunday and 89,742 people still under treatment. Meanwhile, 93 people died within 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 3282. In the last 24 hours, 16 died in Nellore, 13 in West Godavari, 11 in Chittoor, 10 in Kurnool, 9 in Prakasam, 8 in Kadapa, 6 in Srikakulam, 5 in Visakhapatnam, 4 in East Godavari and 3 in Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, 2 in Vizianagaram.