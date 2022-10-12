Husband kills wife following a dispute and attempts suicide in Narasaraopet

The atrocity took place in Narasaraopet of Palanadu district where the husband killed the wife with a hammer following an altercation. Later, he also took insecticide and was admitted to the hospital. According to the police, Thammishetti Venkatarao and Padma are husband and wife of Guruvayyapalem who are making a living by doing daily wage work. Both the couple reached Narasaraopet on Wednesday morning for work and when they reached the railway track near the local market junction, a clash took place between the husband and wife.

Against this backdrop, husband Venkatarao, who lost his patience, attacked Padma's head with a hammer who died on the spot. However, Venkatarao panicked after the attack and the death of his wife and drank insecticide and attempted suicide.

The locals noticed Venkatarao lying unconscious and informed 108, which rushed him to a nearby hospital and treated him. The railway police reached the spot on the information that Padma's dead body was lying beside the railway track and started an investigation.