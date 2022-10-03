Husband murders wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Sattenapalli

An incident where a husband who grew suspicious of his wife brutally killed her took place in Sattenapalli of Palnadu district on Sunday. According to the police report, the couple of Sattenapalli Ward 1 of Achampeta Road Kumalleti Vijayalakshmi (40) and Nagaraju although their castes are different, fell in love and got married 15 years ago.

While Nagaraju goes to work at Food Corporation of India on Abburu Road, his wife Vijayalakshmi takes care of the family by doing tailoring at home. For some time their relationship was very peaceful and has a daughter and a son. The son died at the age of five while daughter Meenakshi is currently studying the eighth standard. Nagaraj has been suspicious of his wife Vijayakshmi for five years.

In this order, there were frequent fights between the two. As the differences reached a peak, Nagaraju left the house in the past and Vijayalakshmi lived with her daughter. Two years ago they decided to stay together for the sake of their daughter's future. But again, Nagaraju, who has become suspicious of his wife, has been harassing her for four months. In this incident, Nagaraju, who came home on Sunday morning, hit his wife, who was doing chores at home, on the head with an iron bar.

Sattenapalli Town CI U. Shobhan Babu visited the incident site and collected details. The body was shifted to Sattenapalli Area Government Hospital for postmortem. According to the complaint of Nageswaramma, the sister of the deceased, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. It is learned that Nagaraju went to the Sattenapalli police station and surrendered.