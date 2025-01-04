Live
Hybrid system for cashless treatment from April
Govt will pay Rs 2,500 per annum insurance premium on behalf of the poor to render better medical services under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme
Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the government is implementing a hybrid system for cashless treatment from April 1 in the state, which will benefit 1.43 lakh families.
Addressing the media near Velagapudi on Friday, he said the government will pay Rs 2,500 per annum insurance premium on behalf of the poor to render better medical services under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme.
He said under the scheme, poor will get free medical services up to Rs 25 lakh and the government will link NTR Vaidya Seva and Ayushman Bharat schemes and render better medi-cal services.
Insurance companies will bear the medical expenses up to Rs 2.5 lakh, while above Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, NTR Vaidya Seva Trust will bear it. The network hospitals will render better medical services because the government will pay medical insurance premiums in ad-vance.
Special chief secretary, medical and health MT Krishna Babu and NTR Vaidya Seva CEO Dr Manjula were present.