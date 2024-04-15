I am a disciple of Y S Raja Reddy, declares Chevireddy

Yerragondapalem: The YSR Congress Party candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha constituency Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy said he has close connection with the YS Rajasekhara Reddy family for the last 36 years. He assured that the Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency, which is known as the second Pulivendula, will be developed and the unemployment and drinking water issues would be resolved permanently.

The YSRCP Ongole MP candidate and Yerragondapalem MLA candidate Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar organised formal introduction meetings with the local cadre and people at Tripurantakam, Pullalacheruvu, Peddaraveedu, Dornala and Yerragondapalem mandal headquarters on Sunday.

Speaking at the meetings, Chevireddy said that he has spent 36 years with the YS family covering three generations - right from YS Raja Reddy, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He praised Jagan Mohan Reddy as a person who always keeps his promises.

He said that the YSRCP has kept 99 per cent of the promises made in the last elections. He said that Jagan also fulfilled the promises of his father Rajasekhara Reddy. He called upon people to make Jagan as the Chief Minister again for continuation of the welfare schemes.

Chevireddy assured that a good R&R package would be given to the oustees of the Veligonda project and the water scarcity problem would be addressed soon. He described himself as a disciple of Y S Raja Reddy and not a person who changes allegiance every five years.

Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier declared that the State would become another Sri Lanka if the welfare programmes were continued further, but strangely he was now offering more welfare schemes to the people of the State than that were implemented by the YSRCP government during the last five years.

“At least now Naidu has accepted that the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government are good, and they too would like to follow them,” Chandrasekhar said. The YSRCP nominee for Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency said the living standards of the people of AP would improve only if Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected as the Chief Minister again. The constituency YSRCP observer Venna Hanimireddy, ZPTC

member Chalamareddy, party leaders Palireddy Krishnareddy, Duggempudi Venkatareddy, Bezawada Pedda

Guraiah, Adireddi

Avulaiah and others participated in the meetings.