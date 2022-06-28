I am being targetted by my own party members: Balineni

Ongole (Prakasam District): Former Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy alleged that he is being targeted by his own party members. He said that some of the YSR Congress Party leaders were colluded with those of Telugu Desam Party and hatching a conspiracy against him and his son. He warned the party leaders to mend their ways before he initiates action against them.

Speaking to the media at his residence here on Monday, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that a conspiracy was planned by TDP and a few YSRCP leaders to politically destabilise him. Some persons were provoking him by making false accusations in incidents unrelated to him, he pointed out. Informing that he knew the persons colluded with the Opposition party leaders, he warned them to stop attacking him or face his ire.

MLA Srinivasa Reddy reminded that the TDP leaders provoked a woman from Alluru in Kothapatnam mandal to accuse him in public. He alleged that former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and other TDP leaders encouraged the woman, who had a history of making complaints about others, to accuse him.

Criticising that Janardhana Rao was spying on him with the help of YSRCP activists, he said that he is being accused of hawala money caught by Tamil Nadu police and in an incident of a YSRCP activist calling a Jana Sena Party woman leader at midnight.The MLA warned that he will complain to the police about the alleged conspiracy against him and his family members and requested the SP to inquire by looking into the call records of the people.

Stating that the woman from Alluru met JSP chief Pawan Kalyan requesting his support, he requested Pawan Kalyan to inquire about the allegations made by the woman. The MLA declared that he will resign from politics if he is at fault. He asked the JSP president to question the culprits, as he was obliged to withdraw cases on some media houses after his request.

Finally, he warned YSRCP leaders to put a stop to all the conspiracies against him and his family members or he will reveal their names of them in public.