I am the one who wants BJP to be in power at centre, says Mohan Babu

Actor Manchu Mohan Babu, his son Vishnu and Manoj appeared in the Tirupati court today in connection with a case of 2019 for holding dharna in demand to fee reimbursement. The three arrived in Tirupati on Tuesday for a hearing and signed before the judge in court. As the court adjourned the hearing to September 20, the trio left for home.



Speaking on this occasion, Mohan Babu said that although he did not receive a court summons, he had come as the judge called. He said that he could not speak anything on the issue as it could lead to controversy.

However, he spoke on other issues stating that he was also one of the people who wanted the BJP to be in power at the Center. When asked about the reason for arriving at the court on padayatra, the Dialogue King denied it and made clear that he had come by walk to greet the fans who turned up on the roads.

On March 22, 2019, Mohan Babu's family held a dharna with Srividyaniketan students demanding fee reimbursement. Hemalatha Chandragiri, then MPDO and MCC team officer, complained to the police. Chandragiri police have registered cases against Mohan Babu, Vishnu, Manoj, Ayo Tulsi Naidu, and PRO Satish of Sri Vidya Niketan Educational Institutions under sections 290, 341, 171 (f) Red 34 and section 34 of the Police Act, as the Electoral Code is already in force.