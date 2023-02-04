I have life threat: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Rebel YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy alleged that he was receiving calls from one Borugadda Anil threatening him and he suspects it was the advisor to the State Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy who is behind these calls.

Talking to the media, Sridhar Reddy said Sajjala had forgotten his duties as an advisor and was now undertaking 'Operation Nellore Rural'. He said many countries were facing financial trouble and hence Sajjala should become an advisor to them. For his stature, Andhra Pradesh was too small a state.

Reddy said he was discussing with his lawyers on the tapping issue and would take legal measures. Meanwhile, the police reduced the number of security personnel allotted to him and booked a case of kidnap against Reddy and two others on charges of kidnapping a ruling party corporator and aide of Sridhar Reddy forcing him to quit the ruling party. Vedayapalem police booked a case with crime number 30/2023 under Sections 448, 363 read with 34 of IPC on Friday for house trespass, and kidnap with a criminal intention.

According to the complaint, Moole Vijayabhaskar Reddy, 22nd division corporator was an aide of Sridhar Reddy who refused to resign from YSRCP along with him and hence he was kidnapped.



The police said Sridhar Reddy's driver Ankaiah instigated by MLA Sridhar Reddy and Murali Krishna Yadav kidnapped corporator Vijayabhaskar Reddy from Padarupalli area on Friday between 2.30 pm and 3 pm and produced him before the MLA. But he managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the Vedyapalem police.

It may be recalled that Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy from YSR Congress levelled allegations against the intelligence wing of the police for tapping his phone and announced exiting the party.