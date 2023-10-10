I have no personal enmity with Naidu

Vijayawada: Reacting for the first time over the arrest of leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that he has no personal enmity with Chandrababu Naidu.

Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on corruption charges when he was not in India. He said in any case it does not make any difference if Chandrababu Naidu was in jail or if he came out as he had failed to do any benefit to people.

Addressing party leaders at Indira Gandhi stadium here on Monday, Jagan recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also alleged that Naidu was corrupt in the past and the Income-Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate made investigations on the corruption charges. The Chief Minister questioned why Pawan Kalyan, the adopted son, who is claiming that he is sailing with BJP failed to do anything when Chandrababu was arrested. Even BJP state president Purandareswari is also there. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan also had a share in the corruption done by Chandrababu.

Referring to the TDP-Jana Sena alliance, Jagan Mohan Reddy said zeroes coming together will have no value. He said Pawan Kalyan established his party fifteen years ago but he failed to field candidates in a large number of constituencies, and he is limited to carrying the palanquin of Chandrababu.