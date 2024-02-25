Live
- Raveena soaks up some sunshine in Tadoba
- I will be in the contest Former TDP MLA Vetukuri Sivarama Raju
- Pawan asked me to go to Nidadavolu: Kandula Durgesh
- Filmmaker VN Aditya receives Doctorate from George Washington University of Peace, America
- Samsung to unveil Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress
- Kavitha urges CBI to withdraw notice in Delhi excise policy case
- PM Modi’s visit to Dwarkadhish temple, a message for Lord Krishna devouts?
- Nani collaborates with ‘OG’ director Sujeeth
- February 25: A memorable day for PM Modi
- Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker accepts Congress MLA S. Vijayadharani's resignation
Just In
I will be in the contest Former TDP MLA Vetukuri Sivarama Raju
Former MLA TDP senior leader Vetukuri Venkata Sivarama Raju expressed his displeasure over the re-allocation of the Undi seat to sitting MLA Mantena Rama Raju.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MLA TDP senior leader Vetukuri Venkata Sivarama Raju expressed his displeasure over the re-allocation of the Undi seat to sitting MLA Mantena Rama Raju. He said that he was elected twice as an MLA on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party and contested for Parliament as the party's candidate in the last election and was defeated by a narrow margin.
He said that as a senior leader, he had not been informed at least one word about selecting the candidate for the seat. Speaking to the journalists on Sunday, he said that the cadre is expressing deep displeasure over the party insulting a senior worker like him. Sivarama Raju made it clear that he would contest as an independent in the upcoming elections for the cadre who believed in him.
He expressed his grief that the party did not consider him at any stage after serving the party for about 18 years. Is this respect for seniors in the party? he asked. It is said that he will contest in the upcoming elections as per the wishes of the activists.