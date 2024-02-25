I will be in the contest Former TDP MLA Vetukuri Sivarama Raju

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MLA TDP senior leader Vetukuri Venkata Sivarama Raju expressed his displeasure over the re-allocation of the Undi seat to sitting MLA Mantena Rama Raju. He said that he was elected twice as an MLA on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party and contested for Parliament as the party's candidate in the last election and was defeated by a narrow margin.

He said that as a senior leader, he had not been informed at least one word about selecting the candidate for the seat. Speaking to the journalists on Sunday, he said that the cadre is expressing deep displeasure over the party insulting a senior worker like him. Sivarama Raju made it clear that he would contest as an independent in the upcoming elections for the cadre who believed in him.

He expressed his grief that the party did not consider him at any stage after serving the party for about 18 years. Is this respect for seniors in the party? he asked. It is said that he will contest in the upcoming elections as per the wishes of the activists.