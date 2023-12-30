Live
- Actor Murali Mohan felicitated
- Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional farewell to ‘KBC 15’
- Shabir Ahluwalia shares about donning female avatar
- ‘Dunki’ made me really happy: Rajkumar Hirani
- Sharmila Tagore applauds Sara’s acting skills
- Kusha Kapila opens up about stepping into shoes of a professor
- 2023: ‘Jawan’ stands tall as a cinematic triumph
- Trains will be run till midnight hours on Dec 31
- Chandrababu inaugurates Anna Canteen in Kuppam, asks people to give 1 lakh majority
- Best Smartwatches for Women: Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and More
Just In
I will follow in footsteps of YS Sharmila: ARK
Highlights
Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy announced that he will follow in the footsteps of Y.S.Sharmila.
Guntur: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy announced that he will follow in the footsteps of Y.S.Sharmila. He said he is waiting for the announcement of Y S Sharmila future plans. He addressed the media in Mangalagiri on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he criticised that the government did not release funds for the development of the constituency. He made it clear that he will file cases against TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP national general secretary N Lokesh.
He said, “I cannot develop the constituency without releasing funds.”
It may be mentioned that disgruntled YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigned to his MLA post in the speaker format and primary membership of the party.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS