I will follow in footsteps of YS Sharmila: ARK

Guntur: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy announced that he will follow in the footsteps of Y.S.Sharmila. He said he is waiting for the announcement of Y S Sharmila future plans. He addressed the media in Mangalagiri on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he criticised that the government did not release funds for the development of the constituency. He made it clear that he will file cases against TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP national general secretary N Lokesh.

He said, “I cannot develop the constituency without releasing funds.”

It may be mentioned that disgruntled YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigned to his MLA post in the speaker format and primary membership of the party.