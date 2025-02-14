IA&AD South Zone Cricket tourney concludes

Guntur: The IA&AD South Zone Cricket Tournament 2025, hosted by the Principal Accountant General (Audit) Office, Vijayawada, concluded with the Karnataka team emerging as the champion.

The four-day tournament, held from February 10 to February 13 at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri, witnessed intense competition among teams from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The final match between Karnataka and Kerala teams was a thrilling encounter, with Karnataka ultimately claiming the championship. Karnataka team’s outstanding performance in all departments, including batting, bowling, and fielding, earned them the top spot.

Former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju presented the championship trophy to the Karnataka team and awarded prizes to the winners and runners-up. Ankit Mishra from Kerala team was declared the Best Bowler, taking 9 wickets throughout the tournament. Vedant Bharadwaj from Tamil Nadu team was named the Best Batsman. Karnataka captain J Suchith was adjudged the Best Player.

Vijayawada School of Planning and Architecture Director Prof Dr Ramesh Srikonda, Principal Accountant General (Audit) Sharat Chaturvedi also spoke and said that the officers working in the AG office enjoyed playing cricket.

Principal Accountant General (A&E) Shanthi Priya, senior DAGs K Bhaskar, Kishore Reddy, and DAGs Rakesh Nayak, N Nikhila, Lalit Kumar, and others were present.