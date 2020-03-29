IAS officers donate three day salary to Chief Minister Relief Fund in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Indian Administrative Service officials from AP cadre announced that they donate their three day salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight against the coronavirus in the state.

The IAS Officers Association General Secretary Praveen Prakash, in a statement said that they made a request to the Finance Department to accept a contribution of 3 days salary from each IAS Officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre to CM Relief Fund by affecting a deduction at source, on Sunday.

The enormous human suffering inflicted by the rapid spread of the Corona virus (COVID- 19) across the world is a great tragedy. Herculean efforts are made by the state Government to protect the people from Corona virus and to mitigate their hardships.

In view of this unprecedented crisis, besides working constantly in their official capacity for prevention, containment and control of Corona virus, the IAS Officers of AP decided to help the people and aid the Government in a personal capacity as well by contributing an amount of 3 days salary to CMRF.