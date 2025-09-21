IB launches asset fair

Tirupati: Indian Bank (IB) inaugurated its two-day Asset Fair at Zonal Office in Tirupati on Saturday. FGM, Hyderabad, Pranesh Kumar, the chief guest, formally launched the programme, where residential houses, commercial complexes, and plots under NPAs are being offered through transparent auction at affordable prices. As part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva – 2025’, Indian Bank also organised sapling plantation programme at SGS Arts College, Tirupati. Pranesh Kumar planted saplings, while Zonal Manager M Selvaraj emphasised the importance of environmental protection.

Indian Bank officials, college faculty, and students participated in large numbers.