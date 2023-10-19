Ibihu, Songi Mukhota, Drums Steals the Show

TIRUMALA: On the fifth day morning of the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, the unique artforms performed by artistes from different states attracted the devotees.

Bihu is a traditional folk dance and is the state dance of Assam which is usually performed by young men and women welcoming the spring season. A team of 25 artistes performed this dance in fornt of Mohini Avatarm on Thursday with rhythmic steps to the beats of the drums.

The another one which captivated the devotees is that of Songi Mukhota, a Maharastrian folk dance where in the 25 members wearing costumes wighing around 25kilos presented a colourful performance.

Delete Edit





Others included Kavadi Nrityam, Koalatams, portrayal of various mythological characters etc.all through the mada streets with paraphernalia led by the finely decorated temple elephants, horses and bulls.



A total of 12 troupes with 313 artistes performed before Mohini Avataram. Under the instructions of JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, All Programs Officer Rajagopal, Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Ananda Theerthacharyulu supervised the programmes.