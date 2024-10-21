ICEU commemorates 50 glorious years of journey

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 50 glorious years of journey of Insurance Corporation Employees Union (ICEU), its reception committee chairman N Krishna Murty gave a call to protect the LIC and rises up to the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Shrikant Mishra, general secretary of the All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) enumerated the tasks before the employees in strengthening the organisation and trade union movement.

Further, he dived into the past struggles of (AIIEA) in shaping the trade union in the insurance sector and protecting the LIC relentlessly for 25 long years without allowing disinvestment in LIC. Stressing upon the role of LIC in building the Indian economy, Shrikant Mishra congratulated the ICEU Visakhapatnam for taking up the removal of the GST campaign.

Amanulla Khan, former president of AIIEA lauded the able leadership of ICEU in Visakhapatnam, emphasizing the LIC‘s contribution to nation building activities and stressed that poor class also should have equal opportunity to buy LIC policy. K Venugopal, former general secretary of AIIEA underlined the importance of the LIC in building the nation and economy. Among others, ICEU president M Kameshwari , general secretary G Vara Prasada Rao participated.