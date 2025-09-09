Live
ICMR team to visit Turakapalem today
Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi informed that doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Medical and Health department with the coordination of private doctors are trying their best to check spread of infections in Turakapalem village of Guntur district. The Indian Council of Medical Research team from Delhi will visit Turakapalem on Tuesday and review the situation. She said AIIMS community medicine doctors reviewed the situation at Turakapalem. Gastroenterologists, infection specialists from Aster Ramesh Hospital examined the OP cases in the village and treated the patients. She said if abnormalities are found in the blood tests, they will be treated and will be sent to the GGH for better treatment.
Soil samples were collected at eight places in the village on Monday by the laboratory referred by ICAR, Hyderabad.
She said a door-to- door survey was started to conduct 41 types of tests, for which 1,501blood samples were collected and sent for testing.