ICTPL staff pledges against drugs

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), a nationwide initiative, a pledge administering ceremony was organised at Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Integrated Cargo Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (ICTPL) in the city.

Displaying placards that read ‘say no to drugs’, the awareness programme was carried out. The event witnessed active participation of employees, workers, gangmen, drivers, security personnel and operators within the terminal premises.