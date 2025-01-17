Identify & fix black spots on highways, Collector tells officials

Anantapur: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has ordered the officials concerned to conduct National Road Safety month with sincerity in the district. On Thursday, he held a review on National Road Safety Month with the officials of relevant departments at the Mini Conference Hall of Anantapur Collectorate. Later, he released posters and pamphlets of the programme.

Addressing the officials, the Collector instructed them to create widespread awareness among the vehicle riders about road safety measures, during the month-long activities, to be held from January 16 to February 15. He said on January 17, volunteers should be identified and trained with voluntary organisations, driving school instructors, and retired APSRTC staff to create awareness on road safety. From January 18 to 21, activities should be taken up on drunk driving, detecting vehicles driving at high speed with speed gun, driving without helmet or seat belt, driving on a cell phone, and other activities. From January 22 to 23, joint inspections should be conducted in the black spots identified on national and State highways in the district and appropriate safety measures should be taken.

The officials were told to conduct health checkup for drivers on January 24, undertake various activities on 25, organise walkathons with the participation of public representatives on 26 and 27, and organise bike rallies on January 30 and 31. They have to organise various activities during the road safety month until February 15 and take steps to prevent accidents.

Assistant Collector B Vinootna, Additional SP DV Ramana Murthy, DTC Veerraju, DCHS Dr Paul Ravikumar, Government Public Hospital Superintendent Dr Venkateswara Rao, NTR Vaidya Seva Trust District Coordinator Dr Kiran Kumar Reddy, NHAI PD Tarun Kumar, RTOs Suresh Naidu, Ramesh, Motor Vehicle Inspectors Srinivasulu, Sunitha, Rajagopal, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors KLN Prasad, Srinivasulu, Raghunath, officers of the respective departments have participated.