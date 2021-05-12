If mild to moderate, don't panic

Ongole: Combination of medicines, nutritious vegetarian food and keeping oneself busy in activities like discussions on webnar or reading books (not medical) and taking rest at home is the simplest way to fight Coronavirus in mild to moderate cases. First thing is do not panic, says Tella Aruna, politician-cum- family counsellor, who herself is a Covid warrior.

She is still not very clear as to how she contracted the infection. Talking to The Hans India, she says she had been to Hyderabad for regular health check-up and on her way back she had to wait for a Rapid Antigen test at the inter-State border of AP and Telangana. She said she wears double mask and sanitises hands every couple of hours and is surprised how she Covid-19 positive.

Aruna says a week after return from Hyderabad she had fever and the test showed positive. Doctors also said that her lungs were infected considerably. This made her nervous more because she had been seeing all kinds of reports in media which made her scary.

But then she told herself, "Don't worry, everything will be alright." Aruna said doctors told her to stay in home isolation since the symptoms were mild. Her repeated reiteration that all will be well helped in boosting her confidence levels and it really worked in winning over the virus.

Aruna runs a home for distressed, 'Swadhar' at Ongole. She said they strictly implement all Covid regulations so that no one working or staying there is infected with Corona.

As a counsellor, Aruna says in case anyone tests positive despite taking precautions, there was no need to panic. Consult a doctor and be positive. Still if you are not able to overcome stress tell the doctor and take some stress buster tablets.

She said that she took brown rice, eggs, with more leafy vegetables and other regular veggies as diet, ate fruits and drank mint and honey water along with liquids.

She said that she practised yoga and breathing exercises to keep lungs work effectively. She advises people to naturally boost immunity through food, spend time by singing or listening to music or watching movies or reading books to help relieve stress, practice yoga, meditation and breathing exercises. Stay Home Stay Safe.