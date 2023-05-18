If you want development, then support TDP: Lokesh

Nandyal: All the systems are destroyed in the YSRCP Government and if people want development, they should support the TDP, said the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Wednesday.

People of various walks of life including women and youth gathered in large numbers on either side of the roads as Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra was on Nandyal roads.

Those gathered to have a glimpse of Lokesh wished him all success in his endeavour while the TDP national general secretary too reciprocated them in a similar manner.

“I am happy to see you all here and my sincere request to you is that if you want the state to progress well, support the TDP. The state has already touched the rock bottom level in all aspects and we should all realise this fact,’’ Lokesh observed.

At the Saibaba temple, the representatives of Bondili community met Lokesh and made an appeal to him to seriously look into their problems. They also wanted the community to be given Backward Classes (B) recognition.

“As soon as the TDP forms the next government, all your problems will be resolved and I am assuring you that funds will be allocated to the Bondili Corporation. The issue of BC status to you also will be taken up,” he told the community representatives.

Earlier, Goldsmith community members submitted a memorandum to Lokesh seeking pucca houses for them. Lokesh promised them that he would look into their demand.

Lokesh wanted the Goldsmiths to develop their skills to meet the increasing demands of their customers and promised to set up a skill development centre at all the district headquarters once the TDP is back in power.