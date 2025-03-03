IG hands over appointment orders to probationary SIs

Eluru: Probationary SIs who completed their training at Anantapur Police Training College paid a courtesy call on Eluru Range Inspector General GVG Ashok Kumar here on Sunday.

Appointment orders were handed over to the selected Probationary SIs under the jurisdiction of the Eluru Range.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Ashok Kumar expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the newly-joined officers in the police department. He advised them to work fearlessly, impartially, with discipline, honesty, transparency, and accountability in the performance of their duties, ensuring justice for the victims and punishment for the accused. He advised them to perform their duties in a manner that further enhances the prestige of the police department by providing the best services to the people.

Eluru Range senior officers, police department officials, and newly appointed SIs participated in this programme.