IG Thakur holds Suraksha Sammelan meet

Tirupati: Inspector General and Principal Chief Security Commissioner of South Central Railway Aroma Singh Thakur visited Tirupati on Saturday. She conducted a Suraksha Sammelan meeting with Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers and staff. During the session, the IG outlined various welfare schemes and offered guidance. She urged personnel to remain vigilant, prioritise their duties, prepare for emergencies, and prioritise mental health and physical fitness.

RPF staff honoured her with the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service 2026, recognising her outstanding contributions. She expressed gratitude and commended their dedication and hard work. Thakur interacted with representatives from Childline-1098, One Stop Sakhi Centre, and Bachpan Bachao Andolan. She assured full RPF cooperation to safeguard missing and runaway children and combat human trafficking at railway stations. A free eye check-up camp was organised in collaboration with Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, with many RPF personnel participating. She encouraged regular health screenings for all.

She inspected the RPF Dry Canteen and Dog Squad, praising detection dogs Vayu and Prince while directing proper care, vaccinations, and medical examinations for them. She reviewed records and instructed timely updates and emphasised utilising national digital portals to verify offenders and monitor crimes.

The visit underscored RPF's commitment to passenger safety, staff welfare, and crime prevention on railways. Akash Kumar Jaiswal (DSC/Guntakal), Rajagopala Reddy (ASC/Renigunta), and M Sandeep Kumar (IPF/Tirupati) and others were present.