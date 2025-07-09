Ignite Cell inaugurated

Vijayawada: As part of the Swarnandhra @ 2047 Vision Plan, the Ignite Cell was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Collectorate premises by Joint Collector S Ilakkiya. This initiative falls under the purview of the District Women and Child Welfare Department.

During the event, officials detailed the various services being provided through Anganwadi Centres. They elaborated on programmes such as pre-school education, Baal Alert, Baal Sanjeevani Kit, growth monitoring, provision of eggs and milk, take home ration (THR), and Poshan Vatika.

Furthermore, explanations were provided regarding the services offered by the One Stop Centre, adoption procedures, the Child Helpline number, and the programmes conducted by the District Child Protection Unit.

CDPOs Bhanumathi and Jyothsna, DCPO M Rajeshwara Rao, Durga Bhavani, Johnson, Kiran Kumar, and other officials were present.