IGNOU study centre at MVR Degree College draws appreciation
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: The IGNOU Study Centre in MVR Degree College, Shramika Nagar, Gajuwaka Visakhapatnam inspected by Mrutyunjay Behra, joint secretary of department of higher education, ministry of education and Dharma Rao, regional coordinator, IGNOU Study Centre and assistant regional coordinator Krishna Rao visited the centre and addressed the staff and students.
Also, he appreciated the study centre for the amenities provided to the students. College Correspondent V Rama Rao, Principal A Balakrishna among others, were present.
