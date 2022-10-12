IIIT Director inaugurates Space on Wheels expo at Sri City

Tirupati: The Space on Wheels exhibition of SDSC SHAR was held at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Sri City on Tuesday. IIIT Director Prof G Kannabiran inaugurated the event which was attended by the general manager of SHAR and chairman of Space on Wheels exhibition committee Srinivasulu, students, staff, faculties and Deans from IIIT Sri City.

They went around the display in the bus and the audio-visuals describing ISRO's different activities over the past decades.

The Director expressed confidence that the models of Chandrayaan-2, Mars Mission, etc that were on display in the exhibition would motivate students to contribute towards building technology-based systems. It was attended by more than 300 students from several schools in Sri City, Government schools in Irugulam, Madarapakkam along with 1,100 students and faculty of IIIT.

Meanwhile, SVSSC government degree college Physics students won prizes in poster presentation competitions held by SDSC SHAR on the occasion of World Space Week celebrations. O Praveen Kumar won the first prize while CH Prasad got second prize. In women's wing K Divya got the first prize and T Lakshmi Priya secured the second prize. They were felicitated by the College Principal Dr SLB Sankara Sarma on Tuesday. He also congratulated the Physics faculty Dr V Raja and Dr J Subrahmanyam for training the students.