IIM holds training on digital governance for officials

Visakhapatnam : A five-day training programme on digital governance is being organised at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam.

In collaboration with the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), the programme will continue till August 2.



Designed to enhance the skills and competencies of senior government officials in the information technology and digital sector, the comprehensive programme saw participation of 19 senior officers, representing 11 states. The training aims to equip the officials with necessary skills and strategies to conceptualise and implement effective e-governance projects, leveraging the latest digital technologies for efficient public service delivery.

In his inaugural address, director general of NCGG and secretary of the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) V Srinivas highlighted the significance of the first collaborative programme between the NCGG and IIM-V.

He emphasised the evolving landscape of governance and presented ‘centralised public grievance redressal system: a foundation for smart government,’ underscoring the transformative role of technology in enhancing governance efficiency and citizen engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, director of IIM-V M Chandrasekhar highlighted the potential of digital governance to improve accountability, transparency, and responsiveness in public service delivery, making processes simpler, more efficient, and practical.

Programme director from IIM-V Srinivas Josyula shared details of the wide range of topics covered in the programme.

With an aim to bring about effective and innovative public service delivery, the programme marks a significant step in state capacity building for digital governance.