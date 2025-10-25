Live
IIPE celebrates its 10th Foundation Day
Visakhapatnam: Markinga decade of progress, research excellence, and expanding national impact in the energy sector, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam celebrated its 10th Foundation Day. Delivering the Foundation Day lecture, Prof. Shantanu Bhattacharya, director, CSIR–Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, highlighted the crucial role of innovation and a positive mindset in driving science and technology advancements. K Vijaya Kumar, Dean (R&D) presented the institute’s notable contributions under its ‘panchamrit’ pillars -- projects, patents, publications, partnerships and Ph.D. Addressing the gathering, Shalivahan, director, IIPE reflected on the institute’s transformation from its establishment in 2016 to its present role as a national think tank. He announced that IIPE is set to shift to its permanent campus, symbolising a major leap in its academic and research capabilities. As part of the celebration, the institute presented the Best Faculty Award-2025 to Prof. Ramunaidu Randhi forhis outstanding contributions to teaching and research, Best Employee Award-2025 to Somesh Katta, senior labassistant (CSE) and academic merit awards to students.